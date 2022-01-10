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CANCER VIRUS DESTRUCTION THROUGH A RIFE PLASMA TUBE and scalar waves transmission
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290 views • January 10, 2022
The creator of this video spent $20,000. on equipment to work on killing my cancer virus that has infected me.
I have just discovered that Rife waves are in fact scalar and are compression waves that can penetrate metals and alter matter.. That is how the mixing of the audio waves happens in the plasma tube..
It is really something incredible as everyone was looking for the answer to the rife waves, and now here it is..
I am working on the way to cure cancer in dogs as I need to pay back the sum of money that I have spent, it will also help people who love their dogs.
source - https://vimeo.com/62416846?embedded=true&;source=video_title&owner=3663953
I have just discovered that Rife waves are in fact scalar and are compression waves that can penetrate metals and alter matter.. That is how the mixing of the audio waves happens in the plasma tube..
It is really something incredible as everyone was looking for the answer to the rife waves, and now here it is..
I am working on the way to cure cancer in dogs as I need to pay back the sum of money that I have spent, it will also help people who love their dogs.
source - https://vimeo.com/62416846?embedded=true&;source=video_title&owner=3663953
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