Systematic Expansion: How Russia Is Quietly Taking Control Of Ukraine’s Borderlands

Russian combat aircraft are operating along the entire front line. In the Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian 72nd Mechanized Brigade came under attack from heavy aerial bombardment. A temporary deployment site in Ternova was completely destroyed.

In Maryivka, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, a UAV command post for the Ukrainian Army 42nd Separate Mechanized Brigade was destroyed by cluster bombs. In today’s military conflict environment, hunting down drone operators is one of the most critical tasks. A few well-trained operators can halt the advance of an entire mechanized column. This is precisely why aviation is being deployed to destroy UAV control centers.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, airstrikes destroyed the Ukrainian 131st Separate Reconnaissance Battalion’s temporary deployment site.

Meanwhile, in northern Ukraine, Russian troops continue to occupy the country’s border regions systematically. On March 30, the Russian army’s advance assault units secured positions on the northern outskirts of Myropil village in the Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv region, units of the Russian “North” military group have seized control of Shevyakovka. The lack of major Ukrainian fortifications facilitated the advance; territorial defense brigades hold border areas on a residual basis.

According to reports from March 30, Russian units have achieved tactical successes in Kurilovka in the Kupyansk area. Counterattacks continue for control of the settlement.

Intense fighting is underway on the front line near Pokrovsk. The large settlement of Grishino has reportedly come under the control of Russian forces in its entirety. Reports indicate first assault units advancing toward western Vasilevka.

To the north, Russian units have entered Belitskoye. Ukrainian troops were driven out of the eastern outskirts. Heavy fighting is currently underway for control of the settlement.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched an attack from Dobropasovo toward Gai with two assault groups, two armored personnel carriers, and a quad bike. The APCs, the quad bike, and up to a platoon of infantry were destroyed by concentrated fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Russian forces maintain their offensive capabilities. The Russian “Dnepr” military group has begun an assault on the village of Rechne. Taking this settlement would enable them to control the bridge across the Konka River.

Overall, the situation remains stable for now. The lull in operations has ended, but neither side has resumed active hostilities yet. The Ukrainian command may attempt to seize the initiative by launching offensive operations first. The most likely scenario is strikes in the Stepnogorsk and Ternovatoe areas. This would be an attempt to prevent the encirclement of Orekhov. However, the chances of success remain low since the Ukrainians have not carried out a single successful major offensive in recent years.

https://southfront.press/russia-quietly-taking-control-of-ukraine-borderlands/