Effective ivermectin
Greekinsider
Published 16 hours ago

Kylie Wagstaff's team had been working with ivermectin for 10 years at the time their Monash team published the headline in April 2020: "Lab experiments show anti-parasitic drug, ivermectin, eliminates SARS-CoV-2 in cells in 48 hours". She has been ignored ever since. Millions died.

Keywords
researchmedicalexperimentscovidivermectin

