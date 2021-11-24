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X22 REPORT - The Key & Stone Is How We Take Back The Country, Strategic Military Planning
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70 views • November 24, 2021
X22 REPORT Ep. 2635b - November 23, 2021
The Key & Stone Is How We Take Back The Country, Strategic Military Planning

Trump and the military have strategically be planned the take down of the [DS]. Trump need the stone, and the only way to do this was to show the people the truth to wake the people up. This is why he needed the resident in the WH. Trump continually points out what the [DS] is trying to do. The people are the stone and Trump and the military are the key, put them together and this is the storm.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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trumpcensorshippoliticsbig techelection fraudx22 report
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