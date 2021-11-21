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Kyle Not Guilty, FDA Knew Of Problems And Still Authorized Vaxx & Don't Get Jabbed Until 2076
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280 views • November 21, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Millions coming to Kyle because of this - https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2021/11/19/fact-check-false-uk-publication-claims-kyle-rittenhouse-shot-three-black-men/
Babylon Bee never lets us down - https://babylonbee.com/news/rittenhouse-sandmann-agree-to-share-joint-custody-of-cnn
Good thread exposing the lies of the media - https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1461774470113280009.html
Klaus Schwab now wants to head up the 'Great Narrative' - https://www.infowars.com/posts/wef-founder-klaus-schwab-announces-great-narrative-project/
Biden shuts down oil production, then sells reserves - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/oil-prices-60-year-biden-decides-sell-us-oil-reserves-overseas-asia/
Jason and Governman - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UPuAG07-5Yo
The next rise in deaths from vaxxidents - https://vaccinedeaths.com/2021-11-17-vaccidents-people-dying-traffic-accidents-fewer-miles-vaccines.html
FDA knew in October 2020 there would be problems - https://www.barnhardt.biz/2021/06/28/nuclear-fda-knew-on-october-22-2020-that-deathjab-would-main-and-kill-cause-heart-damage-clotting-and-ravage-children/
FDA provides first 91 pages of research, 26,000 nervous disorders in 2 1/2 months - https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/fda-produces-the-first-91-pages-of
Africa, very low vaxx rates and no covid - https://hotair.com/jazz-shaw/2021/11/19/an-african-mystery-where-did-covid-go-n430251
I agree with Mike Adams on the smallpox bioweapon - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-18-smallpox-biowar-globalists-prepare-perfect-scheme-to-cover-up-vaccine-deaths-epidemic.html
This is how you have to attack these idiots, teen sues school for suspending him over 2 genders - https://thebl.us/us-news/teen-sues-his-school-after-being-suspended-for-claiming-there-are-only-two-genders.html
NBC says you're not qualified to participate in your childs schooling - https://hotair.com/ed-morrissey/2021/11/19/nbc-youre-not-qualified-to-participate-in-your-childrens-education-n430267
Why did Baldwin fire the gun - https://resistthemainstream.org/script-supervisor-on-set-of-alec-baldwin-movie-rust-makes-a-serious-claim-about-the-fatal-incident/?utm_source=telegram
Enes Kanter gives a big F you to Lebron - https://dailycaller.com/2021/11/20/enes-kanter-celtics-lakers-lebron-james-china-shoes/
NFL player accused of using fake vaxx card - https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/582356-nfl-reviewing-allegations-tampa-bay-wide
Freedom Toons - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VpHuRO1QXgw
Sad Little Man - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6plsSlxOstQ
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
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Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
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Sources used in video:
Millions coming to Kyle because of this - https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2021/11/19/fact-check-false-uk-publication-claims-kyle-rittenhouse-shot-three-black-men/
Babylon Bee never lets us down - https://babylonbee.com/news/rittenhouse-sandmann-agree-to-share-joint-custody-of-cnn
Good thread exposing the lies of the media - https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1461774470113280009.html
Klaus Schwab now wants to head up the 'Great Narrative' - https://www.infowars.com/posts/wef-founder-klaus-schwab-announces-great-narrative-project/
Biden shuts down oil production, then sells reserves - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/oil-prices-60-year-biden-decides-sell-us-oil-reserves-overseas-asia/
Jason and Governman - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UPuAG07-5Yo
The next rise in deaths from vaxxidents - https://vaccinedeaths.com/2021-11-17-vaccidents-people-dying-traffic-accidents-fewer-miles-vaccines.html
FDA knew in October 2020 there would be problems - https://www.barnhardt.biz/2021/06/28/nuclear-fda-knew-on-october-22-2020-that-deathjab-would-main-and-kill-cause-heart-damage-clotting-and-ravage-children/
FDA provides first 91 pages of research, 26,000 nervous disorders in 2 1/2 months - https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/fda-produces-the-first-91-pages-of
Africa, very low vaxx rates and no covid - https://hotair.com/jazz-shaw/2021/11/19/an-african-mystery-where-did-covid-go-n430251
I agree with Mike Adams on the smallpox bioweapon - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-18-smallpox-biowar-globalists-prepare-perfect-scheme-to-cover-up-vaccine-deaths-epidemic.html
This is how you have to attack these idiots, teen sues school for suspending him over 2 genders - https://thebl.us/us-news/teen-sues-his-school-after-being-suspended-for-claiming-there-are-only-two-genders.html
NBC says you're not qualified to participate in your childs schooling - https://hotair.com/ed-morrissey/2021/11/19/nbc-youre-not-qualified-to-participate-in-your-childrens-education-n430267
Why did Baldwin fire the gun - https://resistthemainstream.org/script-supervisor-on-set-of-alec-baldwin-movie-rust-makes-a-serious-claim-about-the-fatal-incident/?utm_source=telegram
Enes Kanter gives a big F you to Lebron - https://dailycaller.com/2021/11/20/enes-kanter-celtics-lakers-lebron-james-china-shoes/
NFL player accused of using fake vaxx card - https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/582356-nfl-reviewing-allegations-tampa-bay-wide
Freedom Toons - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VpHuRO1QXgw
Sad Little Man - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6plsSlxOstQ
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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