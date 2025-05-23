World of the Damned - Book of Secrets – Episode 2 – The Spiritual Realms -Available in 16 Languages

The spiritual realms exist as a parallel world, and is made from things unseen, whereas the visible world is made from things that are not seen.

Why the Spiritual Realms are Important?

For the faithful, and those that believe or suspect; everyone is a host for a spirit that resides within the body, and this spirit is called the soul. For when one dies the soul transforms to its spirit form that will enable its journey; and if it is allowed to continue to resolve the destination where the spirit will be for eternity.

The Purpose The Book of Secrets / Truth – Episode 2

The Spiritual Realms is part of the Basic Instruction, Before Leaving Earth. It is important to review and consider before fate or destiny comes into life, and the journey begins.

What is the Purpose of this Format? This methodology conforms to ancient methods of teaching, and reinforced in Benjamin Franklin’s quote:

Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn.

Bible references provide a foundation that can be reviewed by anyone worldwide, and the applicable science that parallels and corroborates the written word.

The addition of the exclusive oral history from recognized preadamite families, provides a parallel reference of the written account in the Bible.

The Book of Secrets Series

The faithful and believers have heard, or studied the written word, and anyone with or without faith, can review the references that describe the spiritual realms.

This SAMPLE provides audio, visual and text, to conform to the ancient practice of the passing of knowledge with oral traditions; by being told, using drawings on the ground, or examples in the air to share among many.

This ancient method of teaching is incorporated using modern technology, and our staff is refining it in each episode to be incorporated into the production of World of the Damned.

The Consensus – The Parable of the Wheat and Tares

The World of the Damned is the consensus of the written word that all are condemned, since all have sinned.



