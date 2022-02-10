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Celebrity Comedian COLLAPSES on stage right after joking about Vax!
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5074 views • February 10, 2022
DeAnna Lorraine, Shots Fired.
Join DeAnna Lorraine on her new show Shots Fired! with DeAnna Lorraine with a deep-dive interview of Covid frontline doctor Dr. Ben Marble as he shares his facts on how deadly the vax that he calls "poison" is - and how it plays into the population control agenda. Must-watch and share interview!
DeAnna also dives into the hottest headlines of the day, including the latest famous people who have collapsed or dropped dead after taking the jab including comedian Heather McDonald. Plus a Funeral Director shares inside scoop of what they're seeing behind the scenes with vaccine deaths in young people. Plus a lot more stories!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vufa0c-celebrity-comedian-collapses-on-stage-right-after-joking-about-vax.html
Join DeAnna Lorraine on her new show Shots Fired! with DeAnna Lorraine with a deep-dive interview of Covid frontline doctor Dr. Ben Marble as he shares his facts on how deadly the vax that he calls "poison" is - and how it plays into the population control agenda. Must-watch and share interview!
DeAnna also dives into the hottest headlines of the day, including the latest famous people who have collapsed or dropped dead after taking the jab including comedian Heather McDonald. Plus a Funeral Director shares inside scoop of what they're seeing behind the scenes with vaccine deaths in young people. Plus a lot more stories!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vufa0c-celebrity-comedian-collapses-on-stage-right-after-joking-about-vax.html
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