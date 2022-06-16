Why Will Judgment Begin at the House of God?

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Dave, let me put this in context.This is from 1 Peter Chapter 4, I’ll start with Verse 12:“Beloved, think it not strange concerning the fiery trial which is to try you, as though some strange thing happened unto you:But rejoice, inasmuch as ye are partakers of Christ’s sufferings; that, when his glory shall be revealed, ye may be glad also with exceeding joy.If ye be reproached for the name of Christ, happy are ye:for the spirit of glory and of God resteth upon you:on their part he is evil spoken of, but on your part he is glorified.But let none of you suffer as a murderer, or as a thief, or as an evildoer, or as a busybody in other men’s matters.Yet if any man suffer as a Christian, let him not be ashamed; but let him glorify God on this behalf.”And this is the verse, verse 17:“For the time is come that judgment must begin at the house of God:and if it first begin at us, what shall the end be of them that obey not the gospel of God?”