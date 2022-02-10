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Unbelievable Sabotage of Key Patriot Event at U.S.-Mexico Border
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0 view • February 10, 2022
Powerful forces did everything possible to sabotage the We Stand America conference at the U.S.-Mexico border including falsely claiming the event was cancelled and stealing veteran tickets, explained event organizer Christie Hutcherson with Women Fighting For America in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman.
Lawsuits are underway to hold the perpetrators accountable, and Hutcherson warned that they messed with the wrong woman. The reason for the subversion of the event is clear: many powerful organizations and individuals are determined to keep the American people in ignorance about the major crisis at the border. But this story is only just beginning.
Lawsuits are underway to hold the perpetrators accountable, and Hutcherson warned that they messed with the wrong woman. The reason for the subversion of the event is clear: many powerful organizations and individuals are determined to keep the American people in ignorance about the major crisis at the border. But this story is only just beginning.
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