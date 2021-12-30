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'Farmers, Truckers STOPPED as Food Supply Collapses'
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1628 views • December 30, 2021
The wave has begun and this video points out, it ain't too long a wait before it hits the stores. Suppliers already know how short supplies are and how short the supply of truck drivers too.
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