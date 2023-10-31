Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Chancellor Palpatine - Demoncracy
channel image
The Prisoner
8827 Subscribers
Shop now
145 views
Published 19 hours ago

"The Senate is full of greedy, squabbling delegates. Our best choice would be to push for the election of a stronger supreme chancellor, one who could control the bureaucrats."

"I love Democracy. I love the Republic. The power you give me I will lay down when this crisis has evaded..."

Release Date: 2017
...............
🔗 All Credit To DuduFilm: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Ekld0VyoPA

Mirrored - Just a Dude

SUPPORT JUST A DUDE:
• PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/4a95f9t4

Keywords
politicsmoviesenateexposedemocracyrepublicstar warscritiquedemoncracypalpatine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket