Chancellor Palpatine - Demoncracy

"The Senate is full of greedy, squabbling delegates. Our best choice would be to push for the election of a stronger supreme chancellor, one who could control the bureaucrats."
"I love Democracy. I love the Republic. The power you give me I will lay down when this crisis has evaded..."
Release Date: 2017
...............
🔗 All Credit To DuduFilm: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Ekld0VyoPA
Mirrored - Just a Dude
SUPPORT JUST A DUDE:
• PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/4a95f9t4
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.