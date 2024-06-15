RT News June 15, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 15, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Seven civilians are killed in a Ukrainian strike that hit a residential building in a Russian border town. Cyril Ramaphosa is re-elected as South Africa's president after his party agrees to form a coalition government with its main rival. The UN warns that half of Gaza's population - about one million people - are at risk of starvation. We hear from an aid worker who says Israel is using hunger as a weapon.