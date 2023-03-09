Babylon is fallen: ex-cardinal McCarrick ran sex ring at beach home

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Former Cardinal McCarrick's lawyers want child abuse case against him dismissed - February 27, 2023

https://www.northjersey.com/story/news/new-jersey/2023/02/27/cardinal-theodore-mccarrick-child-abuse-case-dismissed/69951123007/





New Jersey diocese agrees to pay $87.5m settlement to 300 alleged abuse victims

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/apr/19/new-jersey-catholic-diocese-alleged-sexual-abuse-settlement





How vile and evil can prelates of the Babylonian Roman Catholic church be? They killed God’s people during the dark and middle ages and have been abusing and molesting children, mostly boys, for the longest time.



In February 2023, Just recently, over a 50 year period, a report was released to mention that nearly 5000 children were abused by Catholic prelates in Portugal. I wouldn’t be surprise if the number of abused children was closer to 500,000: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-64626077



In 2021, a BBC report mentioned that approximately 3000 out of the 115,000 Catholic prelates in France were pedophiles. I wouldn’t be surprised if the number was 30,000 or 50,000. https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-58781265



What more will it take for Catholics to realize that their Babylonian Roman Catholic church is a vile, pedophile organization filled with false doctrines that are leading Catholics away from God.



Obey God’s admonition in Revelation 18:4-5 and flee Babylon before she gets destroyed in Revelation 18:8-9.





