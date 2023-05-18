P.2 Six more potato tubs planted in survival garden; guess the variety, win a meal with EK Lippenmeyer MVI_1707-8merged

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/e5603919-6455-4d62-b5d4-50430af5f4b3
It’s a good time in Perth for planting potatoes, and I have now got 11 tubs started, the latest 6 today. If you can guess the variety, and you are the first with correct answer in the comments, you will win a meal with me of these potatoes at harvest time! Conditions: You have to get yourself to Perth, put yourself up, and expect nothing but a few baked spuds with butter, with a magnificent conversationalist. I reserve the right to make the prize a virtual one, where you watch me eat the potatoes via an online connection, and imagine what they taste like; also, I reserve the right to cancel the prize without notice, due to unforeseen circumstances. (You have no doubt cottoned-on to the prank I am playing.)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.