31000 DEATH SHOTS STILL BEING DELIVERED TO AMERICANS EVERY DAY WHILE WE DO NOTHING! ITS TIME TO PUT A STOP TO THE MURDER
LetsBoGrandon
Published Yesterday |

Murder isn't exactly a hard thing to stand against. It's actually about the most aggregious thing humans can do and yet, we allow these murders to the tune of 31000 poison shots STILL being given out in the USA. Mainly at public retailers. I say we stop the murder, the murderers and our own complicity in giving our tacit consent... IM TIRED OF BEING PART OF THE PROBLEM. THE KILLING HAS TO STOP. LETS DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT! HIT MEEEEEE! [email protected] 

deathmurderpoisonshotshuman rightsinformed consentcompliancevaerswalgreenscvsmrnaneuremburgbaccinesrite aid

