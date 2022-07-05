Supreme Court Uproots the Administrative State; Biden Calls to Drop Filibuster to Codify Roe V. Wade

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A Supreme Court ruling on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) could reel in government overreach by restoring the constitutional process for creating laws.

Agencies will now have a more difficult time when bypassing the legislative process to create regulations. This follows other recent rulings from the Supreme Court that bring back a more traditional interpretation of the constitution.

This comes alongside several key rulings from the Supreme Court over the past few weeks that significantly impact issues that also include freedom of belief, gun control, abortion, and immigration.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden wants to drop the Senate filibuster in order to codify Roe v. Wade into law, but this will depend on whether he can win over several Democrat members of the Senate who have previously been wary of such a move.