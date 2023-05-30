Flying Scroll says No More Delays 05/30/2023

Today Pastor Stan
is sharing a brand-new dream from Vicki Goforth Parnell. In this dream the Lord
showed her that time is counting down faster and faster, that we should repent,
and that no more delays will be given. Judgment is coming, not just to the
world, but to the Church first.
00:00 - What is the “Book”?
11:08 - The Flying Scroll
19:44 - Time is Counting down Faster
21:40 - Guilty
23:40 - Warning Time is Over
25:03 - Joseph’s Kitchen
27:25 - Watchmen’s Conference
29:26 - Berkey Water Filters
30:16 - Cornerstone Asset Metals
