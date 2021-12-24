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Homosexual-Owned Gateway Pundit Is Calling Everybody "Feds"
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63 views • December 24, 2021
This past weekend brought another bombshell in the January 6 case. Revolver News, which previously highlighted the role of Ray Epps on January 6, highlighted several additional people who played central roles in the U.S. Capitol break-in, but who remain suspiciously uninvestigated and unindicted nearly a year later, while other people are being thrown in solitary confinement for simply walking into the building. one person who deserves a lot of credit for this scoop is the America-First streamer Tim Gionet [Jee-oh-nay], better known by his nickname “Baked Alaska.”. Baked joins us to discuss.
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