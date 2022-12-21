And We Know 12.20.2022 SNEAKY Swamp DISTRACTIONS everywhere! TRUMP attacks intensify, KARI update, PSYOPS, PRAY!

LT of And We Know
Dec 20, 2022
Kari Lake gets a huge victory as Katie has to face her lies in court, Dems and RINOS try to sneak more of our money to their evil needs, Border crisis distraction, FBI cover, JFK cover, Vax cover, Psyops used by DOD on Twitter platform… I mean, how much more can we take in? The EVIL is being exposed…you are seeing it all unfold. FINALLY
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v21ohxa-12.20.22-sneaky-swamp-distractions-everywhere-trump-attacks-intensify-kari-.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.