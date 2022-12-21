Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
And We Know 12.20.2022 SNEAKY Swamp DISTRACTIONS everywhere! TRUMP attacks intensify, KARI update, PSYOPS, PRAY!
28 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

LT of And We Know


Dec 20, 2022


Kari Lake gets a huge victory as Katie has to face her lies in court, Dems and RINOS try to sneak more of our money to their evil needs, Border crisis distraction, FBI cover, JFK cover, Vax cover, Psyops used by DOD on Twitter platform… I mean, how much more can we take in? The EVIL is being exposed…you are seeing it all unfold. FINALLY


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v21ohxa-12.20.22-sneaky-swamp-distractions-everywhere-trump-attacks-intensify-kari-.html


Keywords
trumpcurrent eventsnewsliespresidentfbichristiantwitterborder crisiscourtdemsjfkpsyopsswampdodvaxkatierinosdistractionscover-upsltand we knowkari lakeexposing evilsneak money

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket