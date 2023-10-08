Create New Account
WOW: Virginia Foxx TORCHES Corrupt 'Clinton Global Initiative'
Published Yesterday

BlazeTV | Virginia Foxx TORCHES Corruption with the 'Clinton Global Initiative' and seeks to pass her amendment that the state dept. does not use taxpayer funds to travel to Clinton Foundation events.


#virginiafoxx #hillaryclinton #clinton #corruption #news #politics #culture #testify #rant #speech #blazetv

Keywords
government spendingcongressional hearingblaze tvvirginia fox amendment

