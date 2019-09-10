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FLUORIDATION: CEASE AND DESIST (2014 Documentary)
The truth be told
The truth be told
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273 views • September 10, 2019
A documentary by Mark Howitt
Published on Jun 14, 2014
New evidence in regards to water fluoridation has shown that the science used to prove its effectiveness in preventing dental decay and it's safety in regards to consumption were severely flawed. This documentary takes an in depth look at the history of water fluoridation and how entire populations have been mass medicated and slow-poisoned without their consent, a clear human rights violation going against the Delaney Clause.

What the true science says:
Comparative Toxicogenomics Database
These diseases are associated with Fluorides or its descendants.
http://ctdbase.org/detail.go?type=chem&acc=D005459&view=disease

Fluoride Free Sudbury
https://fluoridefreesudbury.wordpress.com/
I have put together an in-depth look at the toxic chemical added to our water, how it was orchestrated, the legal aspects, violations and some of the consequences of putting this poison in our water. My take is different than most as I focus on exposing the fraud that it is, as opposed to debating the fake science that people regurgitate. Water fluoridation is a criminal act (assault and battery) against us all and is one of the many frauds that are being orchestrated against us by our governments.
https://fluoridefreesudbury.wordpress.com/2019/08/05/exposing-corruption-in-the-fluoridation-industry/

Dr. Robert Carton, Ph.D, former Environmental Protection Agency Scientist (20 years)
“Fluoridation is the greatest case of scientific fraud of this century, if not of all time.”
“The level of fluoride the government allows the public is based on scientifically fraudulent information and altered reports. People can be harmed simply by drinking water.”

Fluoride is neither safe or effective.
Keywords
cancercorruptionpoisontoxicthyroidfraudneurotoxininfertilityhuman rights violationtoxic wastenuremburg code
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy