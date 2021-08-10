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US Senators: 'it’s Time to Resist' - a Message to the World - Plz Share [09.08.2021]
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640 views • August 10, 2021
Note: And all the Danish 'Freedom Fighters' are sleeping... Many support pedophilia and LGBTQIA+ (who support pedophilia) who is still promoted for your kids in TV thats it's okay to be a Trans... - Sick Satanic world and people are silent...
'Your silence gives consent.' - Plato
8. aug. 2021 ZULUs store dragdyst
https://underholdning.tv2.dk/2021-08-08-kendt-tv-vaert-i-dametoej-og-stiletter-al-respekt-og-alle-undskyldninger-herfra-til-alle
https://www.bt.dk/film-tv-og-streaming/fem-kendte-maend-springer-ud-som-dragqueens-jeg-havde-ingen-anelse-om
https://play.tv2.dk/programmer/underholdning/tv-shows/zulus-store-dragdyst
https://www.facebook.com/tv2zulu/videos/zulus-store-dragdyst-premiere-p%C3%A5-s%C3%B8ndag-tv-2-zulu/921524375064460/?extid=SEO----
And there are more proof...
Banned Video Archive
16615 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GJAYJb39bk2s/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hiddenvideos/
'Your silence gives consent.' - Plato
8. aug. 2021 ZULUs store dragdyst
https://underholdning.tv2.dk/2021-08-08-kendt-tv-vaert-i-dametoej-og-stiletter-al-respekt-og-alle-undskyldninger-herfra-til-alle
https://www.bt.dk/film-tv-og-streaming/fem-kendte-maend-springer-ud-som-dragqueens-jeg-havde-ingen-anelse-om
https://play.tv2.dk/programmer/underholdning/tv-shows/zulus-store-dragdyst
https://www.facebook.com/tv2zulu/videos/zulus-store-dragdyst-premiere-p%C3%A5-s%C3%B8ndag-tv-2-zulu/921524375064460/?extid=SEO----
And there are more proof...
Banned Video Archive
16615 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GJAYJb39bk2s/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hiddenvideos/
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