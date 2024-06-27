New Super-Fast Computers Track You 06/27/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan shares an article that will give you some perspective on the real ability of Quantum Computers. China has unveiled their faster “Light-Based” quantum computer, which broke the world’s speed record in terms of the number of “detected photons”.
00:00 - Intro
04:55 - Quantum Computers
10:58 - China’s Light-Based Computer
12:22 - Hegelian Dialectic
16:22 - The Specialist
21:06 - Super Soldiers
24:01 - Call to Kill Christians
