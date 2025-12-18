BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
12/17/25 TRUMP ADDRESS: WAR VZ?! EU WW3 $ FAIL! Hungary Defies EU! EC Murder Op Imploding!
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
12/17/25 President Trump to address the Nation as Congress is briefed on impending war! USA prevents EU liquidation of Russian Assets in Ukraine peace plan. The targeted murder of Ella Cook another cover up as Dan Bongino tenders resignation to Trump & Much More! Take on God's Armor, America, as we prepare to embark on the next battle vs. the Globalist forces' War on America! We ARE FREE!

PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777


Precinct Strategy: Take Action!

https://www.precinctstrategy.com/


Dallas Primary: Ballot Counters Needed! https://dallasgop.org/handcount/


USA to copy Swiss Immigration Rules:

https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/swiss-citizenship-model-would-supercharge-trumps-immigration-agenda?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators


USA Pressures EU to back off Russian Asset Confiscation from Euroclear:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/12/europes-desperate-scheme-steal-billions-frozen-russian-assets/


Newly elected Chilean POTUS, Kast to expel illegal migrants:

https://gatewayhispanic.com/2025/12/kast-announces-regional-humanitarian-corridor-return-irregular-migrants/


Trump suspends "Tech Prosperity Deal" with UK over Censorship!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/12/trump-suspends-tech-prosperity-deal-uk-censorship-regulations/


Orban declares Hungary will not remain loyal to EU:

https://www.rt.com/news/629538-orban-eu-loyal-cooperation/


Obamas were to meet with the Reiners the night they were murdered:

https://nypost.com/2025/12/16/us-news/obamas-planned-to-meet-with-rob-reiner-and-wife-the-night-couple-was-killed/


Nuclear scientist @MIT assassinated in his home:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/12/breaking-mit-professor-shot-killed-his-home/


Katie Hopkins in London filming the Farmers revolt “parade”!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yhcr6a0OACw

Go here for more links: https://rumble.com/v735l3i-121725.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


Join the Pray 4 America Movement:

Sec. Scott Turner: Call to Pray 4 America!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFx2FVPwy34


Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!


