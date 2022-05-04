Canadian General Trevor Cadieu ( Kadier?? ) allegedly captured in Mariupol

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Canadian General Trevor Kadier, who was on the territory of Mariupol, was detained while trying to leave the territory of the surrounded AzovStal metallurgical plant. Earlier, civilians who left the enterprise confirmed the information that a certain general from the mercenaries was on the territory of the plant, however, evidence of the capture of the general appeared only now.
Additional unconfirmed CLAIMS have now surfaced which allege Lt. General Trevor Cadieu has been taken to Moscow to stand trial. He was also ALLEGEDLY in charge of Biolab No. 1, where 18 people worked with deadly viruses.
Further Info:
https://www.voltairenet.org/article216731.html
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=114536
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