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FHWG-Charles Kuck Immigration lawyer and Alex Nowrasteh Cato - IMMIGRATION! The truth about government borders, private property and the right to migrate!
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7 views • August 11, 2019
Even with less gang violence from Mexico, many Americans would continue limiting the number and type of foreigners entering our borders - because they worry about profligate Welfare bureaucracy, terrorist or diseased border entrants, or losing a job to immigrants. But the right to migrate shouldn’t play second fiddle to these other legitimate problems, as Immigration attorney Charles Kuck and Cato scholar Alex Nowrasteh present.
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