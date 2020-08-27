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Has Sweden Beaten C0VlD - 1 Death for the Entire Month of August, No Lockdown, No Masks
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7 views • August 27, 2020
Ben Swann, August 17, 2020
Only 1 Death in the Country for the Entire Month of August, and yet, No Lockdowns, No Economic Shutdowns and No Masks. We give you details that other media will only ignore.
Only 1 Death in the Country for the Entire Month of August, and yet, No Lockdowns, No Economic Shutdowns and No Masks. We give you details that other media will only ignore.
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