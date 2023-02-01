© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p26taib82f2
1/30/2023 Miles Guo's Gettr: What will happen after the promulgation of the CICO Act, an equivalence of the RICO Act targeting the CCP? Taiwanese traitors are the root cause of the Taiwan crisis. No compromise and no collusion with the CCP is the key for solving the Taiwan crisis
#CICO #RICO #WhistleblowersMovement #NFSC #USDT #Tether #USDC
1/30/2023 文贵盖特：RICO法案的中共国版CICO法案出台后会发生什么？台湾的危机在于卖台贼，解决台湾危机的关键在于不能(和中共)妥协、不能勾兑
#CICO法案 #卖台贼 #爆料革命 #新中国联邦 #泰达币 #USDC