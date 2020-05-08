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Inn the right Place(WHEN WAS JESUS BORN part 3
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3 views • May 08, 2020
When was Jesus really born? Common tradition celebrates the birth of Jesus on December 25th but is this really when the messiah was born as baby Jesus? Studying Luke chapter one, we can know exactly when Jesus was born.
When was Jesus born is a 4 part teaching on studying scripture to prove that Jesus was in the right place but at the wrong time when it comes to Christmas as Christ's birthday.
When was Jesus born is a 4 part teaching on studying scripture to prove that Jesus was in the right place but at the wrong time when it comes to Christmas as Christ's birthday.
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