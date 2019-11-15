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"Are you or could you tell us about the Creative Elohim?"
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11 views • November 15, 2019
As I sat before and felt such loving, immeasurable presence on December 15, 1972, I tried to understand who was this who was speaking? This was far more vast than any human being could be.
Perhaps because of a book I was reading at the time, I was prompted to ask this question. “Are you, or could you tell us about the Creative Elohim of God? And are you the Seven Spirits which evolved from Tao Great? What does it mean in the Aquarian Gospel that man’s soul lives within the seven breaths of Tao Great?’”
The answer resounded from the universe: "We should answer in this manner. Within our council lies the Seven Spirits of our Father.
"And as thy have asked of Tao Great, our Lord sent those forth unto the universe as His messengers and as His tools and instruments, that we should do His work. In some places we have built whole universes, in others but small souls, yet all was mighty in the eyes of our Father. For as we have said before, we stand as close to our Father as His eyes, His ears and His heart, yet we do so in humble reverence of our holy Father...."
(Spoken by spiritual messengers of God, Aka, December 15, 1972)
Here are many more videos of their recorded words – https://www.youtube.com/user/AUniversalPhilosophy
Perhaps because of a book I was reading at the time, I was prompted to ask this question. “Are you, or could you tell us about the Creative Elohim of God? And are you the Seven Spirits which evolved from Tao Great? What does it mean in the Aquarian Gospel that man’s soul lives within the seven breaths of Tao Great?’”
The answer resounded from the universe: "We should answer in this manner. Within our council lies the Seven Spirits of our Father.
"And as thy have asked of Tao Great, our Lord sent those forth unto the universe as His messengers and as His tools and instruments, that we should do His work. In some places we have built whole universes, in others but small souls, yet all was mighty in the eyes of our Father. For as we have said before, we stand as close to our Father as His eyes, His ears and His heart, yet we do so in humble reverence of our holy Father...."
(Spoken by spiritual messengers of God, Aka, December 15, 1972)
Here are many more videos of their recorded words – https://www.youtube.com/user/AUniversalPhilosophy
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