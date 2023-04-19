Dem-Led Lawlessness

Civilization Is Unraveling: Dems Want Race Hate & Violence
* How do you think your economy is going to look in 10 years? How about your civilization?
* The answer depends in part on just how much idleness and theft you put up with.
* Any society that cannot declare — unequivocally and with confidence — that stealing is wrong has no future.
* When you let the mob loot, you’re doomed.
* What happens if you encourage this kind of behavior — if you cheer the mob rather than restraining it? Ugly and totally inevitable things will happen; productive people will flee; innocents will die; and ultimately you will get racial attacks.
* Our leaders are lying about what is going on.
* Dems are turning America over to mob rule.
* This isn’t what we were promised and yet it’s what we are getting.
* “Change” has come to America. This is what it looks like.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-democrats-want-race-hate-violence
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 18 April 2023
