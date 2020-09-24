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Scott Jensen on living with COVID-19 and more!
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30 views • September 24, 2020
Andrew Wommack with Scott Jensen, September 21, 2020
Andrew Wommack and Richard Harris host Dr. Scott Jensen. Tonight they will have a serious conversation about living with COVID-19 rather than expecting to squash it or assume a vaccine will be available.
https://awmi.net/
https://www.youtube.com/user/AndrewWommackMin/
https://twitter.com/andrewwommack
https://www.facebook.com/AWMinistries
https://truthandliberty.net/
Scott Jensen
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scott_Jensen_%28Minnesota_politician%29
https://twitter.com/drscottjensen
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100011669915702
Andrew Wommack and Richard Harris host Dr. Scott Jensen. Tonight they will have a serious conversation about living with COVID-19 rather than expecting to squash it or assume a vaccine will be available.
https://awmi.net/
https://www.youtube.com/user/AndrewWommackMin/
https://twitter.com/andrewwommack
https://www.facebook.com/AWMinistries
https://truthandliberty.net/
Scott Jensen
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scott_Jensen_%28Minnesota_politician%29
https://twitter.com/drscottjensen
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100011669915702
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