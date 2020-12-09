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Chinese Troops Training At Canadian Military Bases
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868 views • December 09, 2020
Trudeau Invited Chinese Troops To Train At Canadian Military Bases - Secret Military Documents Reveal
Rebel News
Uploaded on December 9 2020
►See the full documents for yourself: http://www.TheChinaFiles.com
Ezra Levant reveals shocking government documents showing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordering the Canadian Armed Forces to train members of the People's Liberation Army in Canada.
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.rebelnews.com for more great Rebel content.
Rebel News
Uploaded on December 9 2020
►See the full documents for yourself: http://www.TheChinaFiles.com
Ezra Levant reveals shocking government documents showing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordering the Canadian Armed Forces to train members of the People's Liberation Army in Canada.
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.rebelnews.com for more great Rebel content.
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