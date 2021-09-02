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Zohar: Re-Emergence of Enki (Osiris/Horus) in Egypt & the Builders of the Great Pyramid... [01.09.2021]
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24 views • September 02, 2021
Our scholars of ancient history present a new theory concerning the Great Pyramid of Giza that you may not be familiar with. The greatest secret may not be in its construction, but as a powerful device which enabled the rebirth of Osiris as Horus.
Its shape and location harbor mathematical constants, only recently discovered, that can be found throughout nature and across the universe.
Such secrets may have been known to Nikola Tesla who sought to tap into the electromagnetic currents of the earth to bring limitless electrical power to the world. Combining ancient and modern knowledge, with the enduring tales of Enki and Enlil, we may see the extent of their power struggle with the death and rebirth of Enki, as Osiris/ Horus.
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17,319 views Premiered Aug 31, 2021
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
463K subscribers
https://youtu.be/kdWVVROD-UY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
Its shape and location harbor mathematical constants, only recently discovered, that can be found throughout nature and across the universe.
Such secrets may have been known to Nikola Tesla who sought to tap into the electromagnetic currents of the earth to bring limitless electrical power to the world. Combining ancient and modern knowledge, with the enduring tales of Enki and Enlil, we may see the extent of their power struggle with the death and rebirth of Enki, as Osiris/ Horus.
What is GAIA?
- World’s Largest Online Media Library of over 9000 Alternative Media Genre Films/Original Shows and much much more… Check It Out - follow this link http://bit.ly/What_Is_Gaia
What other TV SHOWS DOES GAIA HAVE?
Find out NOW - follow this link http://bit.ly/Whats_On_Gaia
Are there movies on GAIA? YES!
Follow this link - http://bit.ly/Gaia_Has_Movies
Ancient Civilizations Series - follow this link to learn more - https://bit.ly/Ancient_Civilizations_...
17,319 views Premiered Aug 31, 2021
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
463K subscribers
https://youtu.be/kdWVVROD-UY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
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