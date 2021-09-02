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Zohar: Re-Emergence of Enki (Osiris/Horus) in Egypt & the Builders of the Great Pyramid... [01.09.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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24 views • September 02, 2021
Our scholars of ancient history present a new theory concerning the Great Pyramid of Giza that you may not be familiar with. The greatest secret may not be in its construction, but as a powerful device which enabled the rebirth of Osiris as Horus.

Its shape and location harbor mathematical constants, only recently discovered, that can be found throughout nature and across the universe.

Such secrets may have been known to Nikola Tesla who sought to tap into the electromagnetic currents of the earth to bring limitless electrical power to the world. Combining ancient and modern knowledge, with the enduring tales of Enki and Enlil, we may see the extent of their power struggle with the death and rebirth of Enki, as Osiris/ Horus.

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17,319 views Premiered Aug 31, 2021
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
463K subscribers
https://youtu.be/kdWVVROD-UY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
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freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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