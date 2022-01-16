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CONVOY--TRUCKERS-CARS-PICKUPS-SCHOOL-BUSES-EVERYTHING TO SHUT DOWN OTTAWA starting January 22-2022 for 11 days is planed LET'S TAKE BACK Canada.
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290 views • January 16, 2022
CONVOY--TRUCKERS-CARS-PICKUPS-SCHOOL-BUSES-EVERYTHING TO
SHUT DOWN OTTAWA starting January 22-2022 for 11 days is planed LET'S TAKE BACK Canada. SEE THE FULL VIDEO
https://rumble.com/vslqnf-the-kevin-j.-johnston-show-question-and-answer-friday-1142022.html
SHUT DOWN OTTAWA starting January 22-2022 for 11 days is planed LET'S TAKE BACK Canada. SEE THE FULL VIDEO
https://rumble.com/vslqnf-the-kevin-j.-johnston-show-question-and-answer-friday-1142022.html
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