Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WATCH OMG questions Josh Brown, Pfizer National VP, Govt. Relations at Williamson Co. School board
channel image
High Hopes
2782 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
64 views
Published 20 hours ago

O'Keefe Media Group


September 20, 2023


Pfizer Whistleblower Debbie Bernal asked Brown about the employment status of Walker. James O'Keefe followed up with Brown and other board members.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ODmSZGoPDU

Keywords
omgwhistleblowerjames okeefewalkerpfizerschool boardokeefe media groupdebbie bernaljosh brownnational vpgovt relationswilliams county

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket