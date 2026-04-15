🚨 WATCH: Nick Shirley just WENT OFF on California Democrats for pushing their "Stop Nick Shirley Act," which would essentially CRIMINALIZE investigative journalism





Newsom is TERRIFIED that he's going to continue being exposed.





"They are willing to impose a $10,000 fine or IMPRISONMENT if you go and seek to find out the truth about the location that could potentially be FRAUDULENT inside your own neighborhood."





"It makes you wonder who their donors are. Who are their donors?!

Why would they create this bill to try to make it HARDER TO EXPOSE FRAUD?"