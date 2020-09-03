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CDC used to be The Public Health Service and did it approve DDT?
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33 views • September 03, 2020
Some videos and pamphlets associated with DDT and who used it in 1947. Did the CDC say it was safe to?
Aerial Application of Pesticides and who used DDT - https://youtu.be/tsPoQj23KZk
Daily Mail showing how DDT was applied during the DDT craze - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5467597/Children-sprayed-dangerous-pesticide-DDT-shocking-clip.html
The CDC was the Public Health Service - https://web.archive.org/web/20200903125310/http://web.archive.org/screenshot/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Centers_for_Disease_Control_and_Prevention
DDT Pamphlet for control of household pests - https://archive.org/details/CAT10504974/page/2/mode/2up
National Cancer Institute on DDT - https://archive.org/details/bioassaysofddttd00nati/page/n17/mode/2up
Aerial Application of Pesticides and who used DDT - https://youtu.be/tsPoQj23KZk
Daily Mail showing how DDT was applied during the DDT craze - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5467597/Children-sprayed-dangerous-pesticide-DDT-shocking-clip.html
The CDC was the Public Health Service - https://web.archive.org/web/20200903125310/http://web.archive.org/screenshot/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Centers_for_Disease_Control_and_Prevention
DDT Pamphlet for control of household pests - https://archive.org/details/CAT10504974/page/2/mode/2up
National Cancer Institute on DDT - https://archive.org/details/bioassaysofddttd00nati/page/n17/mode/2up
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