Spring Planting in Kamakura Japan 🌱 Up-Potting Strawberries + Companion Planting Parsley & Basil + Grow Tent Setup

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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, it’s beginning to feel like spring here; we’re expecting spring rains later today that’ll last into Thursday. I’ve up-potted my strawberry seedlings and they’re looking good. I’ve also re-planted the Italian and Curly parsley with the basil as they’re nice plants for companion planting. And I’ve put together one of the outdoor grow tents that I ordered a few months ago. It’s still an ongoing project because there were a few surprises involved. Still, I think in the end it’ll work out just fine. Let’s take a look…
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG Chapters:
00:00Opening
00:47Checking in on the Grow Towers
02:44Growing Japanese Sweet Potatoes
04:33Strawberries
06:55Up-potting Eggplant, Aubergine
09:18Up-Potting Parsley
11:06Planting Parsley with Basil
14:41Wood Ash for the Veggies
16:02Garden Tent Assembly
22:38Scenes of Kamakura
23:59Mt. Fuji 富士山