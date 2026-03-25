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Spring Planting in Kamakura Japan 🌱 Up-Potting Strawberries + Companion Planting Parsley & Basil + Grow Tent Setup
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, it’s beginning to feel like spring here;  we’re expecting spring rains later today that’ll last into Thursday. I’ve up-potted my strawberry seedlings and they’re looking good. I’ve also re-planted the Italian and Curly parsley with the basil as they’re nice plants for companion planting. And I’ve put together one of the outdoor grow tents that I ordered a few months ago. It’s still an ongoing project because there were a few surprises involved. Still, I think in the end it’ll work out just fine. Let’s take a look…


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll 

Keywords
container gardeningvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japanboston terriergardening from age 60gardening for seniorsgardening at age 60the kamakura gardener
Chapters

TKG Chapters:

00:00Opening

00:47Checking in on the Grow Towers

02:44Growing Japanese Sweet Potatoes

04:33Strawberries

06:55Up-potting Eggplant, Aubergine

09:18Up-Potting Parsley

11:06Planting Parsley with Basil

14:41Wood Ash for the Veggies

16:02Garden Tent Assembly

22:38Scenes of Kamakura

23:59Mt. Fuji 富士山

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