Spring Planting in Kamakura Japan 🌱 Up-Potting Strawberries + Companion Planting Parsley & Basil + Grow Tent Setup

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, it’s beginning to feel like spring here; we’re expecting spring rains later today that’ll last into Thursday. I’ve up-potted my strawberry seedlings and they’re looking good. I’ve also re-planted the Italian and Curly parsley with the basil as they’re nice plants for companion planting. And I’ve put together one of the outdoor grow tents that I ordered a few months ago. It’s still an ongoing project because there were a few surprises involved. Still, I think in the end it’ll work out just fine. Let’s take a look…





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll