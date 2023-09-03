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Preventing Soul Damage Part 2: Persecuted Without A Cause
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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28 views • September 03, 2023

The book of Psalms has provided comfort, faith, and hope to many people in the last 3,000 years but have you ever considered the man that wrote most of them? King David was a broken man who lived under duress most of his life, so why didn't he succumb to the dark forces and become an evil man like his predecessor?

How was he able to guard his soul and prevent it from being damaged? David overcame evil with good because he realized it was God who makes us righteous and delivers us from our enemies. He was constantly exposed to fleshly desires and enticements from evil spirits but he was merciful and did not become offended, bitter or full of hate.

It was David’s mercy that hindered his soul from being damaged. So if you have ever been rejected, treated unfairly and felt like you will never have joy again, this message is for you.

Sermon Outline:  https://eaec.org/sermons/2011/RLJ-1286.pdf

RLJ-1286 -- APRIL 17, 2011

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