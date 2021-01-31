Sky News Australia : The Great Reset is a ‘hiding in plain sight’ agenda

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“It (World Economic Forum) was started by a chap named Klaus Schwab and has run what is the equivalent of the Woodstock event for the super-rich and super powerful – Davos – for many years,” Mr Bernardi said.
“Davos is on now, although there are fewer private planes parked this year than normal.
“It’s not because they’re practicing what they preach and they’ve all gone green and ditched the gas guzzlers but it’s because of coronavirus.”
Mr Bernardi pointed out the “hypocrisy” of those so-called leaders who are “jetting in” to lecture about the need to take urgent action on climate change by reducing emissions.
“The Great Reset is only a new term to mask their previous failures to control economic and social foundations,” he said.
“The World Economic Forum is just a cabal of climate crusaders and social engineers who think they know what is best for the rest us.”
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mhRNIaRTLs4
Sky News Australia