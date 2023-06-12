Pathological liar, puppet politician and Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres:
"Truth is threatened by disinformation and hate speech, seeking to blur the lines between fact and fiction, between science and conspiracy."
Proceeds to promulgate the fictional, pseudoscientific, man-made "climate emergency" lie for three minutes straight. 🤡
Credit: https://twitter.com/StarkNakedBrief
Source @(The Real) Wide Awake Media
