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Out of This World Updates with Ted Mahr
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156 views • February 02, 2021
***the views expressed are purely opinion and gut, heart mind based as well as some good logic & common sense thrown in for good measure. I am not a doctor, lawyer, or expert in forecasting and ask you dear one to do your own research or meditate on it. Go within. Trust. Give yourself patience:***
5:20 for Simon Parkes bombshell 💣💥🤯
6:15 Jab Bombshell 💣💥✌❤
7:27 Italy. Schumann Resonance Bombshell 🤯✌❤
8:11 Good Wins.
9:02 President Kennedy: Forever POTUS
24:15 12 Great questions to hear, as his answers are of an out of this world nature that must be heard by all sentient beings.
25:29 Arrests.
26:25 Yeshua.
27:50 Kaneh Bosem.
28:20 Hempducation needed..
29:00 Reality.
31:29 dream within a dream?
30:27 free energy?! Flying cars..!?
33:10 Bye-Done
33:16 is one letter before R a psy op or not...?
35:43 Common Core.
37:17 ❤💣💥✌🖖God Won.
38:34 Tesla
39:03 go SPACE FORCE: GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY!
39:53 Biblical.
40:11 Ted's short awesome clip...then..
40:22 J F K Jr. Question.
44:58 on all these bombs...best to brace yourselves snowflakes...
46:02 Trust yourself.
46:17 Letter before R.
47:05 out of this world history lesson..
49:50 back info on jab being pushed heavily project m o c k i n g b i r d.
50:49 parents of psychic children
51:36 Key solid advice..
51:46 at, bad guys...
52:23 Snoozers in 3d get 26k more years to ascend.
53:01 ***FINAL THOUGHTS***
53:55 Agreed to let one letter friend come on the channel!
55:19 Explains Water Prayer. (May add word for your creator with water for my religious folks to allow creator do this through them. We do this directly as God is within all. Try it on anything you like. See links.)
55:33 ***WATER PRAYER IS SPOKEN 3 TIMES***
57:57 hemportant info.. #BeLikeBella #HaircutChallenge #VaccineInjuryAwareness
1:00:04 I chose the poem: If by Rudyard Kipling as read by Dennis Hopper on the Johnny Cash show to end with.
1:03:17 Perspective..plus more red pills...
Ted's Info:
Website: outofthisworldradio.net or outofthisworldreadings.com
Email: [email protected]
5:20 for Simon Parkes bombshell 💣💥🤯
6:15 Jab Bombshell 💣💥✌❤
7:27 Italy. Schumann Resonance Bombshell 🤯✌❤
8:11 Good Wins.
9:02 President Kennedy: Forever POTUS
24:15 12 Great questions to hear, as his answers are of an out of this world nature that must be heard by all sentient beings.
25:29 Arrests.
26:25 Yeshua.
27:50 Kaneh Bosem.
28:20 Hempducation needed..
29:00 Reality.
31:29 dream within a dream?
30:27 free energy?! Flying cars..!?
33:10 Bye-Done
33:16 is one letter before R a psy op or not...?
35:43 Common Core.
37:17 ❤💣💥✌🖖God Won.
38:34 Tesla
39:03 go SPACE FORCE: GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY!
39:53 Biblical.
40:11 Ted's short awesome clip...then..
40:22 J F K Jr. Question.
44:58 on all these bombs...best to brace yourselves snowflakes...
46:02 Trust yourself.
46:17 Letter before R.
47:05 out of this world history lesson..
49:50 back info on jab being pushed heavily project m o c k i n g b i r d.
50:49 parents of psychic children
51:36 Key solid advice..
51:46 at, bad guys...
52:23 Snoozers in 3d get 26k more years to ascend.
53:01 ***FINAL THOUGHTS***
53:55 Agreed to let one letter friend come on the channel!
55:19 Explains Water Prayer. (May add word for your creator with water for my religious folks to allow creator do this through them. We do this directly as God is within all. Try it on anything you like. See links.)
55:33 ***WATER PRAYER IS SPOKEN 3 TIMES***
57:57 hemportant info.. #BeLikeBella #HaircutChallenge #VaccineInjuryAwareness
1:00:04 I chose the poem: If by Rudyard Kipling as read by Dennis Hopper on the Johnny Cash show to end with.
1:03:17 Perspective..plus more red pills...
Ted's Info:
Website: outofthisworldradio.net or outofthisworldreadings.com
Email: [email protected]
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