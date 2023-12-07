Marriage Is a Type of Salvation!

Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about marriage, and how it's a type of Christ and the Church. He further shows footage of a marriage ceremony he recently did.
To read his book on Marriage, click here: https://rrb3.com//mypub/books/mar_div_remar.htm
To see the full length version of the wedding, click here: https://youtu.be/_M9JTRQXgao
