New Weapon's Debut: 'Oreshnik' Missile Strikes Largest Gas Storage In Ukraine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
139 views • 1 day ago

A New Weapon’s Debut: ‘Oreshnik’ Missile Strikes Largest Gas Storage In Ukraine

The main event of the day was Russia’s latest use of the Oreshnik missile system. On the night of January 9, Russia launched a combined missile and drone strike against targets in Ukraine.

Around 1 a.m., the Oreshnik missile system hit the Lviv region. The target was Bilche-Volitsko-Ugerskoye, the largest gas storage facility in Europe. The facility holds approximately 17 billion cubic meters of gas, about half of Ukraine’s total reserves. According to reports from Lviv regional authorities, most settlements have no gas pressure in their pipes after the attack. A large fire is burning at the site where the missile landed. Ukrainian monitoring resources report that the Oreshnik warhead traveled at speeds of up to 13,000 km/h.

The second target of the combined attack was Kyiv and the surrounding region. Up to 12 Iskander missiles, 25 Kalibr missiles, and at least 200 Geran-2 drones were fired at military and energy facilities. A fire was reported at the impact site, and flashes were visible at Ukraine’s most powerful thermal power plant TPP-6, as well as at TPP-4 and TPP-5.

Meanwhile, the situation on the fronts of the Ukrainian conflict remains difficult. Intense fighting continues in key areas.

There is ongoing active fighting south of Kupyansk. Ukrainian troops have regained control of Peschanoye, a town they had abandoned a few days earlier. Ukrainian units also achieved tactical success further north.

In turn, the Russian army expanded its zone of control north of Tabayevka. Then, the assault units broke through to Podoly, achieving significant success. Heavy fighting continues for control of the settlement. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces east of the city are threatened by an encirclement.

Near Liman, Russian units advanced on the northern section of the front. Advance groups broke through to Svyatogorsk. Fighting is now underway for the settlement.

In Kostyantynovka, Russian army assault units continue to advance in the southeastern part of the city. By January 9, the advance groups had taken up positions on Bratyev Kotelnikov Street.

Russian troops are also advancing in the Dnipropetrovsk region. On January 8, they captured the village of Bratskoye. It is currently difficult to determine the Russian command’s intentions. The troops may move in either a northern or western direction. The most likely direction is northwest, toward Novonikolaevka.

The Russian Federation has demonstrated how it might respond to terrorist attacks on Vladimir Putin’s residence by the Kiev regime. Today’s strike could potentially destroy up to half of Ukraine’s gas reserves.

Kupyansk remains the hottest spot on the front lines. The battle for the city and the region has been ongoing for quite some time. Whoever runs out of reserves first will lose the battle.

https://southfront.press/oreshnik-missile-strikes-largest-gas-storage-in-ukraine/

