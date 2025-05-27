The Rhetorical Battle Space

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The rhetorical battlefield is where we lose.
We are too afraid of rejecting the enemies choice of the battlefield.
Any time you say "I'm not racist because . . . " you are saying that "it is wrong to be racist;" and that will never absolve you if you are White.
Ditto for the term "antisemitic."
Reject those terms and free yourself.
Fritz Berggren, PhD
