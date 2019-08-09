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Red Flag: "Oppose a Disease at its Beginning"
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193 views • August 09, 2019
With the idea of a federal "red flag" law passing gaining support in Washington D.C., we're told that this would only be for the most "dangerous" people. But, from the income tax to the "PATRIOT" Act, what we're told they'll use a new power for always starts small - eventually being used against everyone. John Dickinson, the "Penman of the American Revolution," warned us to "Oppose a disease at its beginning."
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: August 9, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
A brief history of the income tax
https://www.marketplace.org/2013/02/01/brief-history-income-tax/
Debunking the Patriot Act
https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2016/10/debunking-patriot-act-it-turns-15
The Unconstitutional Bump Stock Ban and What to do About it
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2018/12/18/the-unconstitutional-bump-stock-ban-and-what-to-do-about-it/
Bipartisan 'red flag' gun laws plan has support in Congress
https://www.apnews.com/bdb661de1fe14e58951102349d5d44be
Letters from a Farmer in Pennsylvania
https://oll.libertyfund.org/titles/dickinson-empire-and-nation-letters-from-a-farmer
John Adams 1774
https://oll.libertyfund.org/quotes/213
Patrick Henry Speech June 7, 1788
https://teachingamericanhistory.org/library/document/patrick-henry-virginia-ratifying-convention-va/
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: August 9, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
A brief history of the income tax
https://www.marketplace.org/2013/02/01/brief-history-income-tax/
Debunking the Patriot Act
https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2016/10/debunking-patriot-act-it-turns-15
The Unconstitutional Bump Stock Ban and What to do About it
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2018/12/18/the-unconstitutional-bump-stock-ban-and-what-to-do-about-it/
Bipartisan 'red flag' gun laws plan has support in Congress
https://www.apnews.com/bdb661de1fe14e58951102349d5d44be
Letters from a Farmer in Pennsylvania
https://oll.libertyfund.org/titles/dickinson-empire-and-nation-letters-from-a-farmer
John Adams 1774
https://oll.libertyfund.org/quotes/213
Patrick Henry Speech June 7, 1788
https://teachingamericanhistory.org/library/document/patrick-henry-virginia-ratifying-convention-va/
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