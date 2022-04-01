© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is the 1 Video Youtube fact checkers Deleted from our Youtube Channel
Follow
0
Share
Report
198 views • April 01, 2022
Our Youtube channel has hundreds of videos on it; most of them have to do with log furniture, log homes and Timber frame building. The video they deleted had to do with the 2020 elections and the dead letter box at the Post Office. This is that video.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.