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The Mother of all Depressions
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47 views • November 20, 2019
In spite of the over valued Stock Market, the economy is unsustainable. This is something I watch very closely because there is not much time. I made this video a few months ago and some of the information may be dated. As long as the almighty Dollar retains reserve currency status, the manipulations will continue.
We are heading into the Greatest Global Depression that has ever happened to mankind.
We are heading into the Greatest Global Depression that has ever happened to mankind.
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