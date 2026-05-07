💰Epstein class swarms Massie - ‘Zionist lobby’, $10M trying to buy Kentucky seat - Thomas Massie talks to Tucker Carlson, clip 1 of 3

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💰 Epstein class swarms Massie — ‘foreign lobby’ trying to buy Kentucky seat
Rep. Thomas Massie told Tucker Carlson that outside billionaires and Zionist lobbying groups have poured $10 million into defeating him.
He named the Republican Jewish Coalition, AIPAC, Christians United for Israel, Miriam Adelson, Paul Singer and John Paulson as forces backing the campaign against him.
💬 “She’s trying to buy a congressional seat in Kentucky,” Massie said of Adelson.
According to Massie, the reason his race is now close is simple:
💬 "A foreign lobby has fully funded… my opponent."
Their agenda?
💬 “More war. It’s more strife. It’s more bombs. It’s send more foreign aid.”